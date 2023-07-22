PM's visit to Vietnam strengthens relations, expands cooperation

HANOI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's two-day official visit to Vietnam that ended yesterday not only strengthened Malaysia-Vietnam diplomatic relations but also initiated the exploration of various new sectors of interest for both countries.

This includes the fields of agriculture, halal industry, defence and security, education and human capital development.

Anwar who was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during the visit was not only given a red carpet welcome by the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh at the Presidential Palace but was also given the opportunity to meet four of the most influential leaders in the country’s administrative structure.

During this maiden visit to Vietnam since his appointment as prime minister in November last year, apart from holding a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Chinh, Anwar also met the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Ngunyen Phu Trong.

The Prime Minister also paid a courtesy call on National Assembly of Vietnam chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong and exchanged views with the two leaders.

In his meeting with the most influential leaders of Vietnam, Anwar also took the opportunity to explain the Malaysian government’s new policies under his leadership.

“This time the Prime Minister was given the opportunity to meet the entire leadership strata in Vietnam. This is a recognition for Anwar,“ said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir to Malaysian journalists.

Meanwhile, while attending the Malaysia-Vietnam Business Forum here, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, invited Vietnamese investors to invest in Malaysia assuring them that the investment process would be facilitated.

Anwar and his counterpart also witnessed the Memorandum of Cooperation signing between the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Vietnam that will benefit the people of both countries.

Anwar and Chinh also witnessed the exchange of Agreed Minutes of the 7th Joint Commission Meeting on Economic, Scientific and Technology Cooperation (JCM-7) between Malaysia and Vietnam.

Before leaving for the federal capital yesterday, Anwar who was also accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz on the visit, said he was very well received in Vietnam. -Bernama