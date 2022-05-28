PM’s working visit to Japan gives positive impact to SME

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s working visit to Japan has given a positive impact and a boost to the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector in Malaysia, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Tan Sri Noh Omar said.

In a statement today, Noh said the prime minister’s working visit is a proactive step to invigorate the economic sector in Malaysia and further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Japan.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude for these efforts which have given a positive impact and a boost to the SME sector in Malaysia to continue to grow rapidly, especially after the pandemic,” he said.

He said Ismail Sabri, in a meeting with Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd president and chief executive officer Masanobu Komoda, also discussed Malaysia’s potential as an important hub for Mitsui Fudosan’s business and investment growth.

“Most recently, the multinational company has set its footprint in Bukit Bintang City Center (BBCC) with an investment value of RM1.8 billion and the project involved a joint venture with UDA Holdings Bhd, an agency under the ministry.

“The investment created many job opportunities as well as helped empower ‘entrepreneur nation’ through the provision of international standard business space in strategic locations,” he said.

He added that entrepreneurs, especially SMEs, should take the opportunity to empower their businesses to a higher level.

Ismail Sabri paid a six-day official working visit to Japan, beginning last Monday, and met with his counterpart Fumio Kishida as well as top executives and chief executive officers of 23 leading Japanese companies.

During the visit, the prime minister participated in an engagement session and document handover with Japanese companies and met with industry players from companies in various fields including oil and gas, manufacturing and services to explore investment opportunities. - Bernama