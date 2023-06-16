PM savours grilled fish with rice for lunch at Cyberjaya foodcourt

CYBERJAYA: Rice and grilled fish set is the menu chosen by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for lunch at the Sports Arena Cyber 6 Foodcourt here today.

Having lunch at a public food court before joining the congregation at a nearby mosque to perform Friday prayers has been Anwar’s weekly routine after being appointed as Prime Minister in November last year.

The Prime Minister arrived at the foodcourt at 1.07 pm and was welcomed by Sepang Municipal Council deputy president Muhamad Shah Osmin.

Anwar also spent time mingling with other customers and posed for pictures.

After lunch, Anwar proceeded to the nearby Raja Haji Fisabilillah Mosque to join the congregation in performing Friday prayers. -Bernama