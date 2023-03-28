PM: Separation of AG, public prosecutor’s functions requires in depth study

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed separation of powers between the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and the the public prosecutor’s office is already being studied, but its implementation is quite complicated and requires more time as it involves financial implications.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that in principle, many have agreed with the proposed separation of powers, but its implementation is still being refined as it may involve additional financial implications of almost RM300 million.

“But I agree that (the financial implication issue) is not the main consideration because what’s important is that to ensure a prosecution process is transparent and independent,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Chiew Choon Man (Miri-PH) on whether the government is ready to separate the Public Prosecutor’s office from the AGC in the near future, in order to prevent selective political prosecution.

Meanwhile, Anwar admitted that some political leaders from the government and opposition bloc are being probed by the authorities, but whether they would be charged in court would depend on the AGC.

The prime minister said this in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (Rantau Panjang-PN) on whether there was any investigation into MPs and political funding received by political parties from the government side.

Anwar said the existing law allows donations to be given to political parties, but previous prosecutions involving political party funds were related to the awarding of contracts.

“I have no problem (with any investigation into political funds received by the government political parties), but we must understand that the (existing) laws allow donations to political parties.

“...if there is concern that there are elements of corruption in the donations to PKR, that can be raised, I have no problem,” he said.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has previously challenged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to also investigate the sources of political funds received by PKR and UMNO. - Bernama