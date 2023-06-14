PM: Several ministries will study investment initiatives to support MVV 2.0

PORT DICKSON: Several ministries will study the investment initiatives put forward by the Negeri Sembilan government to support the development of Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said the ministries are the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Works, the Ministry of Water and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Investment, International Trade and Industry (Miti).

“To support the development of MVV 2.0, I also hope that the local authorities can focus on advancing development in the MVV 2.0 area and be given priority so that development can be carried out in an orderly and inclusive manner.

“This effort will bring benefits to all parties, especially the people in this state. The planning plan needs to be steered well to drive the country’s success and excellence, we need strong leadership with high integrity,“ the prime minister said at the launch of a catalyst project for the MVV 2.0 here today.

The text of the speech was read by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who was present on behalf of the Prime Minister to inaugurate the ceremony. Also present was Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Anwar also congratulated the efforts of the state government and the agencies for their continued commitment to the MVV 2.0 development plan which has drawn RM15.6 billion in investments to date.

“The government is confident that the policies and strategies enacted will strengthen the investment ecosystem and boost investment activities to continue to drive the country’s economic growth and restore the country’s position as a major investment destination in the region.

“Hopefully this effort will be blessed for the progress of the country and bring Negeri Sembilan towards being a developed state by the year 2045,“ he added.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said that in order to continue to empower workers in this country, the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) Programme also needs to be strengthened to produce effective workers who can optimise productivity and subsequently improve competitiveness.

“In addition to opening up quality job opportunities, we need to ensure that local entrepreneurs get opportunities in the ‘eco-system’ of the industry and technology transfer to local companies,“ he added.

At the event, five memorandums of understanding (MoU) and four smart partnerships were also signed, including the involvement of the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (NAICO Malaysia) for advisory services for the development of the Negeri Sembilan Aerospace Valley (NSAV) and the Unmanned Vehicle Valley (UVV) ecosystems.

The MoU with China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation (AVIC-ENG) involves the development of real estate and infrastructure in the NSAV area with a total investment of RM5.81 billion.

MVV 2.0 is a development based on public and private collaboration to make a world-class metropolis that is competitive, inclusive and clean. The development of MVV 2.0 is expected to have an economic impact on the country by bringing in international and local investors.

The area encompasses 153,411 hectares of land, covering Seremban and Port Dickson. -Bernama