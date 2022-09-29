PM Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque here, one of the world’s largest mosques.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque director-general Dr Yousif Al Obeidli before being taken on a tour of the complex.

He prayed at the mosque, which holds the world record for the largest hand-woven carpet and also boasts one of the largest chandeliers in a mosque.

He also paid a visit to Wahat Al-Karama, a memorial to honour the United Arab Emirates’ fallen heroes.

He was received by Martyr Family Affairs director Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnon Al Nahyan.

The prime minister had arrived in the capital Monday for a four-day working visit to UAE.

He had an audience with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday. - Bernama