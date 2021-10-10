PM should honour journalist Ressa for receiving Nobel Peace Prize: LKS

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should honour an Asean journalist Maria Ressa for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize award by pledging that no Malaysian journalist would be harassed, intimidated or penalised for carrying out the journalistic duties to safeguard freedom of expression in Malaysia.

In making this call, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang pointed out that this is one of the fundamental liberties entrenched in the Malaysian Constitution.

“Congratulations to Maria Ressa for the Nobel Peace Prize, sharing with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, for their efforts to ‘safeguard freedom of expression’,” he said in a statement today.

“As she said, the Nobel Peace Prize was for ‘all journalists around the world’ as she vowed to continue her battle for press freedom.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Ressa’s Nobel Peace Prize should not only be an inspiration to all Malaysian journalists in Malaysia to fly high the fundamental liberty of freedom of expression, but to all Malaysians on the importance of human rights to realise the human aspirations of justice, freedom and equality for all.