PM: Some ‘MPs’ went missing during floods

PETALING JAYA: In a swipe at the opposition, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was already on the ground from the first day the floods hit the country on Dec 18 last year.

Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat today he had gone to flood-hit areas but he did not see some of the elected representative faces and MPs.

“I don’t know, some MPs and assemblymen went missing at that time,” he said, sparking protests from Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) and Khalid Samad (PH-Shah Alam) and others.

The Dewan Rakyat then erupted into chaos after Ismail took a swipe at the Selangor state government, with opposition MPs interjecting to protest agaionst his remarks.