PM: Spread of accurate understanding of Islam can eliminate chance of misperception

BANGI: The spread of an accurate understanding of Islam can enhance the confidence of Muslims in the religion and provide clarity of thought regarding Islam to non-Muslims, hence eliminating the chance of misperception, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Islam is a beautiful religion that can bring true happiness to every human being, regardless of their ethnicity, be it Malay, Chinese, Indian, Orang Asli, or others; or their financial status, job, or location; with the guidance of Quran and Hadith.

“The beauty of Islam can only be felt if a person truly understands, practices, and lives by its true teachings without being mixed with confusing ideologies that can lead to the tarnishing of the sanctity of Islam, resulting in negative impacts such as division, hatred, and regression.”

Anwar said this in his speech at the National Madani Mualaf Convention 2023 here today. His speech text was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On mualaf (Muslim converts) development, the Prime Minister said the government is always aware of their progress and recognizes their achievements.

“The number of mualaf in Malaysia is increasing from year to year, and this is a positive development that needs to be ensured to continue and not to stop,” he said.

Anwar said the National Madani Mualaf Convention today was one of the initiatives where mualaf are given space to share their knowledge and experience, and their best achievements are recognised through awards based on several criteria.

The one-day convention was attended by more than 700 participants, including representatives of the Orang Asli Muslim community, as well as urban, suburban and rural converts across ethnicities, as well as relevant stakeholders such as government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also launched the Islamic Sign Language Glossary (i-SIGN) app for hearing-impaired persons in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Institut Latihan Islam Malaysia (ILIM). -Bernama