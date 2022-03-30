PM stops over in Dubai to witness MoU involving Malaysian companies

DUBAI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stopped over here on Tuesday on his return from a three-day official visit to Qatar to witness several Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings, which among others will enhance economic cooperation between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia.

The aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Al Maktoum International Airport at 6.35 pm (10.35 pm Malaysian time).

Ismail Sabri, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, was met on arrival by Malaysian Ambassador to UAE Datuk Mohd Tarid Sufian and Consul-General of Malaysia in Dubai Mohd Hasril Abdul Hamid.

The prime minister’s stopover in Dubai comes after his official visit to Qatar that began last Saturday.

In Qatar, Ismail Sabri had visited the Baladna Farm and Dairy Facility, as well as the Agrico Organic Farm in Al-Khor, about 50km from Doha.

He also held engagement sessions with the Malaysian business community and families in Doha.

Earlier today, an official welcoming ceremony for Ismail Sabri was held at Amiri Diwan, after which he had an audience with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Amir also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting Prime Minister.

It was also Ismail Sabri’s first official visit to Qatar after being appointed prime minister. — Bernama