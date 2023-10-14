PM: Strengthen sports activities at school, IPT, community levels

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants a tighter network between the Youth and Sports Ministry, Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry to enable sports activities in schools, centres of higher learning and the community to be rejuvenated and strengthened.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 National Sports Day (HSN 2023) themed #Fit Malaysia at Dataran Putrajaya here today, Anwar said a Madani country could only grow if its people are empowered, not only through the fields of employment and economy but also via aspects of health through sports.

He said the people also want peace and a Madani nation is a country that is focused on driving growth in various aspects.

“That is why in Madani, I throw this idea (Madani) because I am confident Malaysia will be safe, happy and excellent if we can convince the youth to rise as one, (with) a spirit of genuine unity irrespective of one’s race or culture,” he told more than 20,000 participants of the HSN 2023 programme.

Anwar, who was accompanied by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, also flagged off the participants taking in the run and cycling events held in conjunction with HSN 2023.

National Sports Day is a national agenda that is celebrated on the second Saturday of October annually to promote sports among the community through an active and healthy lifestyle in line with the Madani Malaysia and 2030 National Sports Vision framework.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he tabled several initiatives and incentives, which had been sought for decades for sports activities, in yesterday's Budget 2024.

Under Budget 2024, Anwar announced, among others, an allocation of RM72 million next year for the empowerment of athletes’ podium event ecosystem and the implementation of the Road to Gold (RTG) initiative as an effort to deliver Malaysia's first Olympic gold medal.

A total of RM50 million is also set aside for the maintenance and upgrading of youth and sports facilities nationwide, as well as a proposal for specific tax exemptions for the purchase of sports equipment and sporting activities up to RM1,000. -Bernama