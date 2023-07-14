PM: Strengthen Unity Govt to effectively carry out work for the people

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Unity Government to continue to be strengthened in order to effectively carry out its work for the people.

In fact, he said all parties within the coalition forming the ruling federal government should utilise their influence and power to safeguard the interests of the people.

“We have a good Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari) in Selangor, we also have good cooperation with BN (Barisan Nasional) now. So, come July 29 (nomination day for state polls), I hope we can strengthen the Unity Government.

“This is because we have many agenda for the people which have yet to be implemented,” he said briefly during lunch with the people at Sri Ayu Food Court at Taman Sri Gombak here today, which was also attended by Amirudin.

Anwar then joined the congregation to perform Friday prayers at the nearby Al-Khairiyah Mosque and launched the mosque’s initiative dubbed Free Food Programme to help those in need. -Bernama