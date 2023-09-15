PM: Suzuki Motor Corp to increase investment, level of cooperation with local companies

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to increase its investment in motorcycle manufacturing in Malaysia and strengthen its cooperation with local technical partner, KMSB Motors Sdn Bhd.

Anwar said the increased investment and cooperation intent was personally informed by Suzuki Motor Corp president Toshihiro Suzuki in a courtesy visit that took place here today.

“Truly, I very much welcome this investment decision as it will benefit various parties in the motorcycle manufacturing industry chain,” the prime minister said in a Facebook post.

The meeting was also attended by Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) secretary general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chief executive officer Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, and KMSB Motors Sdn Bhd group executive chairman Ahmad Faez Tan Sri Yahaya.

“(During the meeting) I stressed that the unity government practices a policy of facilitating domestic and foreign investor affairs.

“With this cooperation, I hope Malaysia will continue to be the choice of investors from Japan,” Anwar noted. -Bernama