PM tables Budget 2024 in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The second Budget under the Unity Government led by Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, was tabled before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and broadcast live via local television stations, social media platforms as well as the Parliament YouTube channel.

Budget 2024 sees the integration of policies through the National Energy Transition Roadmap, New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review in line with the MADANI Economy framework.

The tabling of the budget is expected to see the government announce fiscal reform measures, strengthen management and diversify revenue sources while reducing leakages and optimising spending.

The Supply Bill 2024 will then be debated at the policy level for eight days from Oct 16, before the four-day answer session by the ministers from Oct 30.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar on the official Parliament website, the Members of Parliament (MP) will then debate the bill at the Committee level for 12 days from Nov 6.

Meanwhile, through his Facebook posting today, Anwar hoped that the tabling of Budget 2024 would guide Malaysia to a better level in facing the current global challenges, in addition to supporting the country’s agenda of development and welfare.

Earlier, Anwar arrived at the Dewan Rakyat lobby at 4 pm accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is the Tun Razak MP, Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Deputy Finance Minister II Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Before entering the Dewan Rakyat, the Prime Minister waved to the media personnel and posed for pictures at the Parliament lobby. -Bernama