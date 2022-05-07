PM tells motorists to get enough rest before starting Raya return journey

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has advised motorists to get sufficient rest before embarking on their trips home after spending the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

He said many people had already started their journey to return to work on Monday, leading to congestion on many major highways since yesterday.

“I hope everyone will drive carefully and not force themselves. If you are tired or feel sleepy, stop for a rest before continuing your journey to ensure the safety of the family.

“There is no need to rush and to me, we should practise self-discipline while driving,” he told reporters at the Bera parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri open house at Laman Kerayong here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Bera Member of Parliament, said he believed the relevant authorities like the Transport Ministry, Works Ministry, Malaysian Highway Authority and highway operators have long-term plans to overcome the frequent problem of traffic congestion during festival times.

Traffic flows started building up a couple of days before Hari Raya on Monday as people took advantage of the long stretch of weekend and public holidays to go back to their hometowns to celebrate, after being unable to do so the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Workers’ Day and Aidilfitri public holidays prompted many to take leave and extend their stay back in their hometowns until tomorrow. — Bernama