PM: Terengganu experiences rapid development with oil, gas industry as backbone

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu has undergone a rapid development transformation process with the implementation of various types of projects worth hundreds of millions of ringgit, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the oil and gas industry, especially in Kerteh and Kemaman, was the backbone of the Terengganu economy, which not only attracted many foreign investors but also increased local employment opportunities.

“Since the first oil wells were discovered and operated off the coast of the state in the early 80s, Terengganu has undergone a rapid development transformation process,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour, at the Terengganu Sports Complex, here today.

According to him, the latest is that Terengganu is also part of the 665km-long East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) construction project, which connects Selangor with Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

He said that the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, will shorten the travel time for the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) from the Klang Valley to Terengganu from seven hours to only four hours.

“This project will also stimulate Terengganu’s economic growth, especially in the construction and services sector because the ECRL infrastructure covers 70 per cent of cargo services which facilitates the transportation of construction materials across the state,” he said.

In the meantime, he said the overflow of oil and gas revenue had also enabled Terengganu to develop other sectors including the tourism sector which was supported by the beauty of nature, apart from the popularity of traditional food variations.

He said through the Beautiful Terengganu campaign, he was confident that the target of attracting three million tourists this year could be realised as well as boosting economic growth in the state.

The Prime Minister said this was coupled with the government’s initiative to gazette the entrance to the Silica Port in Setiu as an additional entry point for foreign tourists in an effort to boost development in the affected areas.

“Terengganu’s ability to preserve marine treasures and environmental sustainability allows its name to be recorded in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR). Congratulations and well done! I hope this effort will continue in boosting the tourism sector so that Keluarga Malaysia can also enjoy the benefits,” he said.

Touching on the employment sector in the state, the Prime Minister said the state government and the Social Security Organisation (Socso), under the Ministry of Human Resources, had worked together to strengthen access to employment opportunities for the people of Terengganu through 38 Smart Centres targeting 1,000 job placements.

“Alhamdulillah, we have managed to surpass this target with 1,351 job offers since it was implemented in December 2021 until April this year, with Socso acting as the Terengganu Employment Secretariat (UPNT),” he said.

In fact, he said today, through the JaminKerja Career Carnival programme in the Terengganu AKM Tour, a total of 13,431 job opportunities were offered by 89 employers, and it also enabled the Keluarga Malaysia in the state to be matched with suitable jobs.

Apart from that, he said the government was also concerned about the welfare of disabled workers to return to work, and they were offered assistance with rehabilitation equipment so that they could perform their jobs properly.

At the event, Ismail Sabri also presented Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia’s one-off assistance to 10 recipients who lost their parents due to Covid-19, valued between RM2,000 and RM6,500.

In addition, a total of 10 household heads, consisting of the hardcore poor and poor who are registered in the e-Kasih system, received the Malaysian Family Insurance Scheme, which includes immediate assistance to family members or next-of-kin, amounting to RM10,000 in the event of death of household heads.

The Prime Minister also presented immediate cash assistance, amounting to RM10,000, to the affected families, apart from presenting the Yayasan Terengganu preparatory assistance to five recipients who will further their studies at universities and boarding schools. — Bernama