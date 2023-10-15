PM thanks pupil for raising toilet issue, promises prompt action

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave assurances to investigate and speed up action to repair school toilets for the well-being of pupils.

Anwar in his Facebook post thanked a nine-year-old student named Maryam who wrote a letter to him telling him about the condition of the toilets at her school.

“Thank you Maryam. I will work harder and more quickly to solve this problem for the well-being of the children at school,“ said the Prime Minister.

In the post, Anwar also shared Maryam’s handwritten letter in English which referred to him as ‘Uncle Anwar’.

The Prime Minister when tabling Budget 2024 themed “Economic Reform, Empowering the People” on Friday said the toilet repair project in 8,354 schools would be almost completed by this year.

He said that it was unacceptable that all this while children had to endure having damaged and dilapidated toilets in school. - Bernama