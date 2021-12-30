PM thanks UAE govt for donation to flood affected MAF personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today recorded his appreciation to the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for extending contributions to more than 700 Malaysian Armed Forces personnel families affected by floods.

In his official Facebook posting today, he said the affected armed forces personnel received basic necessities and food presented by the UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, Khalid Ghanim Mohammad Al-Ghaith to MAF represented by Defence Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

“I wish to express our thanks to the Government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the kind gesture as Malaysia and UAE have a cordial relationship. Even though the two countries are far apart, such goodwill is highly appreciated,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the donations would be distributed from this weekend to affected MAF families especially in Selangor and Pahang.

“Congratulations to MAF and BAKAT (Armed Forces Family Welfare Association) who would be making arrangements on the contribution,” he said.

The aid presentation by UAE government to MAF was held at Wisma Perwira today and was also attended by BAKAT chairperson, Tengku Puteri Seri Teja Puan Sri Tengku Muhaini Sultan Ahmad Shah. - Bernama