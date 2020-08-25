PM to announce decision on RMCO this week - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will announce this week whether or not the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) will be extended, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He, however, did not say when the announcement would be made exactly.

Previously, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had recommended that the RMCO, which is scheduled to end on Aug 31, be extended until the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the proposal had been submitted to the Prime Minister and the National Security Council (MKN).

Meanwhile, commenting on Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali’s RM1,000 fine for not complying with the mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from Turkey on July 7, Ismail Sabri asked for the case to be handed over to the police for investigation.

“The procedure is the MOH has issued a maximum compound of RM1,000, the rest is to take the case to court, police will open an investigation paper and submit it to the Attorney-General, who will then decide whether or not to charge him in court,” he said.

The issue of Mohd Khairuddin not complying with the quarantine standard operating procedure (SOP) was raised by Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok in Dewan Rakyat and subsequently attracted the attention of various parties.

The MOH then issued a press statement announcing that the ministry had issued a RM1,000 compound to Mohd Khairuddin on Aug 7.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador also confirmed that police had opened an investigation paper on Mohd Khairuddin over the matter. — Bernama