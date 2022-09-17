PM to announce dissolution of parliament soon

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that he would announce the date for the dissolution of parliament soon to pave the way for the 15th general election (GE15).

Speaking at the launching of the Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth machinery here, Ismail Sabri, who is UMNO vice-president, asked to be given a bit more time to decide on the timing of GE15 together with UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“When is it going to be? The president and I will decide, but believe me, it will be soon. Let’s discuss it fast, president. (looking in the direction of Ahmad Zahid). I hear clearly; the Top 5 (of UMNO) are all here. InsyaAllah (God willing) we will meet soon to discuss,” he said.

Also present at the event were BN deputy chairman and UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran.

Ismail Sabri also urged party leaders including from BN Youth to take control of cyber war and refute all allegations and attacks by the opposition against BN and the government in social media.

“Our weakness before GE14 was that we could not address major issues raised by the opposition and this time they continue to hurl lies against our leaders, BN and the government.

“It is important that when Parliament is dissolved for GE15 to be held, we must win. And if Parliament is dissolved and we are unable to win enough seats to form the government, we will return to the situation prior to GE14,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said BN leaders should also get close to young voters by conducting engagement sessions to win their support.

He said the government was capable of looking after the welfare of youths by implementing various incentives, including the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme, and increasing Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN) loans for the M40 (M1) group from 75 per cent to 100 per cent. - Bernama