PM to announce more comprehensive assistance tomorrow or Tuesday

PETALING JAYA: The government will announce either tomorrow or Tuesday a more comprehensive form of assistance for various groups in the country who are affected by Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said he would announce the details of the assistance, including for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He said the government is always working to ensure that the 12 million people or households in the country who are affected are given appropriate assistance and support to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are aware everyone is waiting to see how the government is going to help those affected during this phase (of National Recovery Plan) and subsequent phases until the end of the year. Of course, there will be assistance for B40, M40 and loan moratorium for the T20 (eligible) group.

“We have taken into account the needs of these groups more comprehensively than before. I will announce the details tomorrow or the day after, so that everyone knows where we stand. But what’s important is that support is given to all groups in society. There may be an increase in the form of assistance to be extended,“ he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Sunway Pyramid Convention here, today.

-Bernama