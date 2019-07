PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he will appear in Parliament every Wednesday to answer questions.

This, he said was due to many requests for the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT).

“Every Wednesday I will go to Parliament to answer questions. It is not my fault when I’m not in Parliament, it is because there is no question for me.

“Now, if there are no questions, I still have to go,“ he said after the meeting of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council at the Perdana Leadership Foundation (Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana), here today.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming reportedly said recently that the PMQT might begin as early as October.

Last month, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew Vui Keong said there is no need for the PMQT in Parliament as the Minister’s Question Time (MQT), scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays, is sufficient. — Bernama