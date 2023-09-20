PM to arrive in New York before noon Wednesday

This is Anwar’s first appearance at the annual gathering, and he is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate on Friday.

NEW YORK: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to arrive here before noon Wednesday to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The aircraft carrying the prime minister, who left home for New York on Tuesday, will land at the Westchester County Airport, New York at about 11 am (11 pm Malaysia time).

The aircraft carrying the prime minister, who left home for New York on Tuesday, will land at the Westchester County Airport, New York at about 11am (11pm Malaysia time).

He will be accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and other members of the Malaysian delegation.

Malaysian Ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ahmad Faisal Muhamad will receive the premier at the airport.

Before departing from Malaysia, Anwar in his Facebook post said that in the gathering with world leaders, he would share Malaysia’s efforts in dealing with the climate crisis to achieve the 2030 Agenda, the country’s roadmap under the Malaysia MADANI framework as well as several other global issues.

This is Anwar’s first appearance at the annual gathering, and he is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate on Friday (Sept 22).

This year’s theme for the General Debate is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.

The General Debate, which started Tuesday, will see state and government leaders from more than 150 countries delivering their National Statement at the United Nations headquarters, here.-Bernama