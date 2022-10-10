PM to attend special meeting of Umno political bureau, Supreme Council today

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will today hold a special meeting of the political bureau and the Supreme Council following the announcement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the 15th general assembly to be held.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed the matter on his Twitter site today.

“Parliament is dissolved today on 10/10/22 (Oct 10 2022). The date for GE15 will be announced by the Election Commission.

“At 5 pm this evening, the Umno political bureau special meeting will be held. At 8 pm, the Supreme Council special meeting will be held at #WTCKL,” he said in a brief message.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri in a special address in conjunction with the Dissolution of the 14 Parliament announced its dissolution at Perdana Putra building, Putrajaya at 3 pm.

Prime Minister said he had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at noon yesterday after presenting a letter to seek the dissolution of the 14th Parliament.

Ismail Sabri left Perdana Putra building at 4.47 pm after delivering the special address and is scheduled to attend the Umno political bureau and Supreme Council meetings.

“I have just announced it (dissolution). I will be going to the Umno political bureau meeting at 5 pm,” he told media practitioners who had gathered at Perdana Putra since 8 am.

Among the Umno leaders seen present at 5 pm were Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid; council members Tan Sri Noh Omar and Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin as well as Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. - Bernama