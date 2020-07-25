PM to decide on set up of RCI for Tabung Haji: Ahmad Marzuk

KOTA BHARU: The establishment of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) for Tabung Haji (TH) is a big issue that should be brought to Cabinet and it can only be decided by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

What’s important he said, was that the government would ensure that TH’s assets and the question of pilgrimage management as well as the future of a total of 9.3 million depositors, would be well taken care of, though it has not been announced if the set up of the RCI is necessary.

“So far the government has not decided on any form of investigation ... it could be an internal investigation but all information presented to the government either through MPs debate or through memos, will be scrutinised by the government.

“We will look into the matter accordingly ... and what needs to be done. The important thing is that the government will determine a clear direction for the TH management and administration. For example, a realigning or restructuring of the uncompetitive subsidiaries,“ he told reporters after officiating the Pengkalan Chepa PAS Youth Council meeting, here today.

He added that an official internal investigation has yet to be announced but Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri has already been in discussions with the TH management.

“Even so, this is not considered as an investigation but a way to resolve issues that arise,“ he said adding that it was also to identify if the matters raised were valid.

He said as TH Plantation, for example, is a public listed company, any allegation could be obtained through ‘public available info’, parliamentary debates or in the mass media.

“We take note of all that and will determine if they are true or not before taking the next step. Though many have proposed the establishment of an RCI, it is still being considered by the government,“ he added. - Bernama