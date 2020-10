KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) will deliver a message on the latest Covid-19 situation at 4 pm today.

His address will be aired live on several television channels, including Bernama TV and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

This was announced by the prime minister on his official Facebook page today.

The implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) entered its 228th day today while the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) is into its 144th day. -Bernama