PM to deliver New Year message at 9pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to deliver his 2022 New Year’s message over national television at 9pm today.

According to a poster uploaded on his official Facebook account today, the special address will be aired live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Bernama TV, Astro Awani, TV3 and TV AlHijrah.

It will also be streamed live on the prime minister’s official Facebook account.

Ismail Sabri yesterday announced that the 2022 New Year celebrations have been cancelled and will be replaced with “solat sunat hajat” and “doa selamat” as a sign of respect and sympathy for flood victims in several states.

The prime minister said he had instructed the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Idris Ahmad, Malaysia Islamic Development Department and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia to organise a “solat hajat” and “Malaysia Berzikir Ambang 2022” today at the Putra Mosque in Putrajaya.

