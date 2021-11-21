PM to lead Malaysian delegation at Asean-China Special Summit

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) will lead the Malaysian delegation at the Asean-China Special Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Asean-China Dialogue Relations tomorrow which will be held via video conferencing.

The Foreign Ministry said the Asean-China Special Summit will focus on the review and future of Asean-China cooperation, including the enhancement of relations for a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wisma Putra said China has been one of the most dynamic partners of Asean with cooperation and collaboration in various sectors.

“Malaysia’s participation at this Summit reflects its commitment to further deepen Asean-China dialogue relations,“ it said in a statement here today.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia hopes the Summit would pave the way for the leaders to agree on mutually beneficial outcomes towards promoting peace, stability, security and prosperity in the region.

It said the Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri as well as senior government officials. — Bernama