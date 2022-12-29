PM to make working visit to Johor tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be in Johor tomorrow, his first working visit to the state since taking the oath of office on Nov 24.

The matter was informed by the Local Government Development Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir through a Facebook post, today.

“Insya Allah, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will arrive in Johor tomorrow.

“He is expected to perform Friday prayers with the mosque congregation of Masjid Jamek Kampung Melayu Majidee. May it be eased,“ he said.

The Tambun Member of Parliament is scheduled to have lunch and meet the locals there.

In November, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman visited Johor to campaign for PH during the 15th General Election.

Three days after he was appointed as the 10th Prime Minister, Anwar had an audience with the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar in Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama