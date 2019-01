PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to hold a discussion with the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) tomorrow to discuss Putrajaya’s announcement of weekly fuel price float.

The prime minister said the discussion would focus on how to resolve PDAM’s concerns after the weekly fuel price float begins on Tuesday.

“Yes they came to see us, we will talk to them and we are trying to solve the problem. I am going to have a discussion with them tomorrow if possible and we will find out how best to resolve the problem,“ he told the media after concluding the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) second Annual General Meeting at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here, today.

Recently, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that from Jan 1, 2019, fuel prices, including for RON 95 petrol, will be floated and set on a weekly basis.

The announcement has made PDAM to urge the government to raise their members’ sales commission for fuel to cover the anticipated higher cost of operation following the decision.

Asked whether the government was concerned whether there would be a fuel shortage after the weekly fuel price float is implemented, Mahathir said he could only give his assurance that it would be sufficient.

“You are always asking for assurance, yes I can only give my word, (but) if it is not enough what can I do,“ he said. — Bernama