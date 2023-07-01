PM to meet with Sabah leaders after returning from Jakarta

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold a meeting with Sabah leaders to discuss the state’s political issues as soon as he returns from an official visit to Indonesia.

Met by reporters after chairing the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting today, Anwar said he had contacted Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and was satisfied that the situation was under control.

“I also understand that Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has spoken with Sabah Umno Liaison Body chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and the situation is under control for now.

“We (the government) will ensure that the management of the state government is not affected because our priority is to generate economic growth and protect the interests of the people. Surely after I return from Jakarta, I will pay special attention to the development in Sabah,“ he said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to pay an official visit to Indonesia for two days beginning tomorrow, at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Yesterday, Bung Moktar in a press conference announced that Umno and Sabah BN were withdrawing their support for Hajiji as they had lost confidence in the latter’s position as Chief Minister, and that there was a breach of an agreement between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN). - Bernama