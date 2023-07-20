PM to meet youths and p-hailing riders on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will meet youths and food delivery (p-hailing) riders at the “Temu Anwar: Selangor X Belia P-Hailing” dialogue session this Saturday.

Anwar said the meeting would focus on issues facing youths and p-hailing riders.

“Therefore, I would like to invite young people and p-hailing riders in Selangor to join this session.

“Questions and views from all quarters are most welcome for us to jointly develop Malaysia MADANI,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The programme will be held at Laman Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ), Selangor and registration can be made online via temuanwar.com. -Bernama