KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will deliver a keynote address at the Perdana Leadership Foundation CEO Forum 2019 themed “Accelerating the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in Malaysia” at Berjaya Times Square Hotel here on April 4.

The foundation said the forum, which would gather over 30 business leaders, government officials and industry experts, would discuss the 4IR impact on Malaysia’s business and economy as well as how local businesses could best accelerate their adoption of 4IR technologies.

The forum will have nine plenary and concurrent sessions covering topics from the capital market to automation.

Foundation executive director, Tan Sri Nik Mohamed Nik Yaacob, said although there was much talk about the 4IR, many business leaders only had a vague notion of what it was.

“Our intention with this year’s forum is to define the 4IR in the Malaysian context and explore the opportunities as well as impact of this wave of change.

“The CEOs, government representatives, and analysts will share their real-world experience, lessons, and ideas so that businesses in Malaysia can navigate this new landscape successfully,“ he said.

The forum fee is RM950 with discounts for government employees and groups. Details can be found at www.perdanaceoforum.com. — Bernama