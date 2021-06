KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will unveil the Economic Recovery and People’s Protection Package (Pemulih) at 5 pm today.

According to a poster shared on his Facebook account, the announcement will be aired on Bernama TV, RTM, TV3, Astro Awani and TV Alhijrah.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin told reporters that compared to previous aid packages, Pemulih will provide a more comprehensive form of assistance to all groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.- Bernama