PM to visit Qatar, UAE from March 27 to 31

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will undertake his first official visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Sunday until March 31.

According to the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), during his visit to Qatar, Ismail Sabri will have an audience with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Strengthening of Malaysia-Qatar long-standing and multifaceted cooperation will be high on agenda,“ the ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Wisma Putra said the leaders will chart a way forward in economic collaboration and other post-pandemic recovery efforts as well as exchange views on international issues of mutual concern.

The Prime Minister will also have engagement sessions with the business community and Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in Doha.

In the United Arab Emirates, Ismail Sabri will hold a meeting with the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“The leaders will take stock of the expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including in addressing Covid-19 pandemic and promoting further post-pandemic recovery efforts,“ said the statement, adding that the leaders will also exchange views on international issues of mutual concern.

Ismail Sabri will also have programmes at Expo 2020 Dubai, including a visit to the Malaysia Pavilion. He will have separate sessions with the business community and Keluarga Malaysia.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, and Felda Chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

The visits will be subjected to strict Covid-19 preventative standard operating procedures put in place by Malaysia, Qatar and the UAE. - Bernama