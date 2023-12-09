PM to visit Singapore on Sept 13, 2023

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will visit Singapore on Wednesday (Sept 13), according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and wife will host Anwar and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to tea, said the ministry in a statement today.

MFA said Anwar who is also the Minister of Finance is in Singapore to speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023.

Anwar will be accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, it said. -Bernama