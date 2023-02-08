PM: Tun Dr Ismail chair to be established at UKM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government has agreed to establish the Tun Dr Ismail Chair at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in appreciation of the late deputy prime minister’s legacy of leadership and ideas founded on unity and racial integration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), in a statement today, said this recognition is to allow the younger and future generations to be inspired by the contributions of Dr Ismail, whom he described as a national hero, especially when it comes to matters of racial unity.

“Hopefully more research can be discussed in various fields of socioeconomics, administration and statehood with this Chair,” he said.

The government today organised the commemoration of Statesman Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj: The Pillar of National Unity at Dataran Merdeka here today in conjunction with national month.

The event, attended by over 10,000 participants, is aimed at educating the younger generation about Dr Ismail’s contributions to developing the country. -Bernama