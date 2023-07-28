PM: Unity Gov't leaders, ministers found to have land, logging permits will be dropped

DUNGUN: The Unity Government does not permit any Cabinet ministers or government leaders to benefit from government land or logging activities, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

He stressed that any minister or leader caught flaunting the ban would be terminated from their position.

“The biggest difference between the Unity Government and previous administrations is that this government does not permit government ministers or leaders to touch a single inch of public land nor a single piece of timber.

“If this happens, they will be stripped of their positions,” he said during his speech at the Sentuhan Kasih Desa Terengganu programme at Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah here today, with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH) chairman, and several Cabinet ministers in attendance.

Anwar said there were certain parties that frequently slandered the government and played up religious sentiments but dared not ban their leaders from profiting from logging activities, contracts and shareholdings.

Anwar also said that the government has never betrayed Malaysians by reducing allocations as alleged by certain parties.

The prime minister said that with the improving economic situation, there is greater hope for the country to develop, and the government has even provided added allocations for infrastructure, including in opposition states. -Bernama