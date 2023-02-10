PM: Unity Gov’t not sitting idle, doing its best to tackle rice issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has assured that the government is not sitting idle and, instead, will do everything in its power to ease the burden of the people, who have been affected by the current increase in global rice prices.

He said this included the various intervention measures announced by Minister of Agriculture and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today to ease the people’s concern regarding the increase in the price of imported white rice (BPI) and the rise in demand for local white rice (BPT).

“I have held a meeting with him (Mohamad Sabu) at my office to discuss and find solutions regarding the rice situation in the country.

“It is hoped that these measures can help ease the burden they are facing. Insya-Allah,” he wrote in his Facebook post today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the Unity Government is concerned about the current issue, especially when the people want guarantees about the supply of BPT and the price of BPI.

“I am very sensitive to and listen to all the complaints raised by the people following the increase in the price of BPI in the market following the rise in global rice prices,” he said.

According to Anwar, the phenomenon of escalating rice prices is not only happening in Malaysia but also in regional countries following the actions of 19 countries in limiting the export of rice to give priority to their own people.

Earlier, Mohamad told a special press conference that the Prime Minister had agreed to implement four additional intervention measures to overcome the rice supply issue in the country.

These included directing the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to increase the distribution of local white rice in rural areas, including sundry shops, with the government bearing the transportation cost for FAMA.

For Sabah and Sarawak, Mohamad said the government agreed to give a subsidy of RM950 per tonne for BPI beginning Oct 5, enabling BPI to be obtained at a retail price of RM31 per 10-kilogramme.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, National Felda Settlers head Sulong Jamil Mohamad Shariff and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Pelangai state by-election Datuk Amizar Abu Adam.

Anwar in the 2023 Felda Settlers’ Day celebration in July announced several initiatives and incentives to raise the quality of life and welfare of Felda settlers , among the Rahmah Health Contribution (SKR) which involves an allocation of RM21.21 million, the construction of a hemodialysis centre with an allocation of RM21 million and expenses for the cost of operating street lights with a financial implication of RM7.7 million per year.

In the meantime, Anwar also gave his commitment to continue supporting the Pahang government’s efforts to help Felda settlers.

“Pahang has the largest Felda area and its Menteri Besar is an example of carrying out work, not just making promises. Much has been implemented including second generation houses because the land is under the jurisdiction of the state government and we (the federal government) will complement the assistance.

“But politics has to be stable so that investment can come and the people must welcome what we do. If you want to reprimand, criticize or suggest, we can accept it. But don’t swear, curse, insult or argue. There’s no need for that,“ he said.

Earlier, Wan Rosdy in his speech said the state government was committed to settler issues including land, which saw 95 per cent of the 43,126 settlers in the state receive their land title deeds.

Besides, the state government also allocated RM200 million to complete the abandoned Felda New Generation Housing Project in Pahang.-Bernama