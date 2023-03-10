PM: Unity Govt committed to continue Payung Rahmah initiative, Agro Madani Sales

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government is committed to continue with intervention programmes such as Payung Rahmah initiative and Agro Madani Sales even though the rate of inflation in the country has eased to 2.0 per cent which is the lowest in almost two years.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the initiative will continue with the cooperation of state governments which will benefit the people in the continuous effort of the Unity Government to combat issues relating to the people’s cost of living.

In a statement after chairing the National Action Council on the Cost of Living (NACOOL) No. 2 Year 2023 today, he said three consideration papers and two information papers aimed at the cost of living issues were presented at the meeting.

“The meeting discussed price control for standard round chickens and eggs implemented since February 2022.

“It is important that the direction of chicken and egg price control can be finalised to ensure the continuity of the supply chain,“ he said. -Bernama