PM: Unity Govt has to battle slenderous accusations, incitement of hatred in coming election

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the conditions during the coming election as more complicated than normal election due to the dissemination of slenderous allegations and the incitement of hartred by irresponsible parties.

Anwar who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said due to such abnormal conditions, the Unity Government has to combat slenderous allegations as well as battle against polemics played up constantly that can disrupt unity and the rights of the Malays.

“We are battling against slenderous accusations. This battle is therefore more difficult and complicated due to the incitement of hatred that is spread without any rational consideration and which can be detrimental,” he said in his speech during a meeting with the Unity Government’s election machinery, here today.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi as well as Johor PH-BN leaders and the Unity Government’s election machinery.

He added that in the eight months of administrating the Unity Government, the government was able to lift the status of Malaysia as well as tackle various issues, including poverty, governance and revival of the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the PH-BN coalition in the Unity Government remains a catalyst for unity that can help revive and save Malaysia.

He added that the progressive approach embraced by PH and the experience of BN in administrating the country is far better than when the country was administered by Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the past.

“With the experience of our ‘partner’ BN and the progressive approach embraced by PH, this coalition can serve as a blessing to save the country,” he said at the meeting that was attended by more than 500 members of the Unity Government’s election machinery.

The by-election for the Pulai Parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state assembly seat would be held following the passing of the late incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23, 2023.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the dates for both by-elections as Aug 26 for nomination and Sept 9 for polling. -Bernama