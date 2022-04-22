PM urges all to make sustainable practices a way of life

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has urged all quarters to pool their resources to make sustainable practices a part of their culture for the sake of future generations.

He said good practices like avoiding single-use plastics and saving on energy resources should be inculcated as a way of life.

“I pray that the whole of Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) will continue to play a spirited role in shouldering the responsibility of handing over a sustainable Malaysia to the coming generation,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page in conjunction with international Earth Day celebration today themed “Invest in Our Planet”.

Ismail Sabri also urged the private sector and government-linked companies to play their role in efforts to create a sustainable environment.

He said in line with the eighth focus of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which is Speeding up Green Growth, economic development should not jeopardise the environment while areas under green cover should be protected.

Ismail Sabri said efforts to speed up green growth, enhance energy sustainability and transform the water sector should be maintained as a core of the country’s socioeconomic development.

Therefore, the government would continue to fulfil its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 45 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, based on the intensity of 2005 emissions, in line with the aspiration to make Malaysia a low-carbon country, he said.

“I’m aware that this requires integrated efforts together with a high level of commitment and green investment.

“However, I am confident that with the involvement of Keluarga Malaysia, this commitment will ensure that Malaysia keeps pace with the efforts of other countries to achieve the global objectives in tackling climate change and enhance the country’s competitiveness,” he added.

Meanwhile, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man urged the government, the private sector and all individuals to take immediate action in finding solutions for ensuring sustainability of the Earth.

In his Earth Day message, Tuan Ibrahim said under the Environmental Sustainability Plan 2020-2030, a total of 26 initiatives were formulated by the ministry based on four thrusts, namely empowered governance, green growth, strategic collaboration and social inclusiveness.

The plan, he said, covers four components of the environment - air, water, land and living things.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the air and water quality in Malaysia is at the best level for all to enjoy. Apart from this, the government’s focus is also to increase GDP, explore job opportunities and attract new investments in the country’s green economy sector.

“In conjunction with Earth Day, we should be more motivated to shoulder this trust because the investment we work on today is to create a legacy of a sustainable Earth for the coming generation. The environment is our joint responsibility,“ he added. — Bernama