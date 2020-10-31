PM urges MPs to set aside difference, support Budget 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to set aside their political differences and give their full support to Budget 2021, saying various allocations will be provided to fight Covid-19 and will look after the interest of the people as well as revive the national economy.

The prime minister said a form of agreement could be worked out among the lawmakers to enable the Budget, which will be tabled on Nov 6, to be passed with the support of MPs from both sides of the political divide.

“Let’s place the interests of the people above all other interests. InsyaAllah, in the Budget to be tabled the government will unveil initiatives which will ease the burden of the people in these difficult times,” he said in a special address on the Covid-19 situation today.

The address was aired live on several television channels including Bernama TV and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

Muhyiddin also gave an assurance that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government would continue to seek the best ways to manage this major crisis that the country is facing. -Bernama

