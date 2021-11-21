PM urges MSME entrepreneurs to capitalise on govt’s digital initiatives (Updated)

BERA: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs should seize the opportunities created through the government’s initiatives to transition from conventional to online business, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

The prime minister said various initiatives had been implemented by the government to help entrepreneurs promote their business, including through Budget 2022 which focuses expenditure on incentives to drive the adaptation of the MSME digital technology.

“They include a RM25 million allocation to Halal Development Corporation (HDC) for the MSME Halal Product Digital Branding and MSME Halal Product Marketability Enhancement programmes.

“Apart from the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) which was launched this morning, RM200 million has also been allocated for the SME Digitalisation Grant Scheme, with RM50 million reserved for Bumiputera micro entrepreneurs in the rural areas,” he added.

He said this when launching the MSME Digitalisation Empowerment Programme at Dewan Konvensyen Majlis Daerah Bera here, today.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and his deputy Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Elaborating on the matter, Ismail Sabri said a key focus of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) is supporting growth in all sectors of the economy, especially in intensifying transformation of MSME.

Under the 12MP, he said, MSME is expected to contribute 45 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product and 25 per cent of exports in 2025.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said as of the third quarter of 2021, more than 200,000 MSME had adopted e-commerce and of this number, 2,759 MSME managed to export their products and penetrate new markets.

“When the government closed premises due to Covid-19, which prevented businesses from being done face to face, many traders including those in small towns and rural areas used the internet (to market products) , thus increasing their revenue,” he said.

He said in an effort to boost digitalisation, the government is improving internet access throughout the country through the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), with a target of providing 100 per cent 4G coverage in populated areas in 2025.

“The government is taking steps to ensure that every area, every place throughout the country including in the interior will be fully covered by internet (4G) at the end of 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 2021 National MSME Digitalisation Empowerment Programme, which runs from today until Tuesday, is jointly organised by MYDIGITAL Corporation, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

It is aimed at providing information to MSME on all types of existing aid, incentives and digital solutions which can help entrepreneurs to digitalise their business.

-Bernama