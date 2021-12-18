PM urges women entrepreneurs to inculcate Malaysian Family spirit (Updated)

BENTONG: Women entrepreneurs have been urged to inculcate the spirit of the Malaysian Family in uplifting the economy of the group.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob (pix) said the spirit of togetherness, inclusiveness and gratitude should be inculcated in running entrepreneurship programmes.

“I would like to urge all members of the women entrepreneurs association to maintain the existing momentum.

“With the momentum, the effort to uplift the women’s economy is more tangible,“ he said when addressing the ‘Menjalin Interaksi Melakar Memori’ dinner organised by the Association of Bumiputera Women Entrepreneurs Malaysia (Usahanita) here, last night.

Also present was Usahanita president Datuk Faridah A. Jabbar.

Ismail Sabri said women entrepreneurs also needed to be creative in doing business, including switching to online methods, especially when the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added packaging should also be attractive to bring business to the national and global levels.

“I assure you that the Malaysian Family government will continue to provide the assistance needed by women entrepreneurs, we will not leave them behind,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also announced the approval of a RM250,000 contribution to Usahanita for the association to carry out entrepreneurial activities for its members.

“I am proud and congratulate Usahanita which has been around for 37 years and has done a great job in producing women entrepreneurs in the country,“ he said.

He said the association was a major pillar in shaping and guiding women entrepreneurs in the country.

He added that the association which has created opportunities and mentored 35,000 members under its auspices is something to be proud of.

“Regarding its president’s request for the appointment of senators from among the representatives of women entrepreneurs, we will see how we can help later,“ he said.

Earlier in her welcoming speech, Faridah said 20 per cent of its members had succeeded in spreading their wings abroad.

“Having been around for 37 years, we are ready to go global. We are targeting more members to take their business overseas successfully,“ she said.

Aiming to increase its membership to 100,000 in a few years by its 40th anniversary, Usahanita is currently conducting state and district tours to equip its members with entrepreneurial knowledge.

-Bernama