PM views voting process in Johor state election

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today viewed the voting process in the 15th Johor state election which began at 8 am.

He arrived at Sekolah Kebangsaan Perumahan Tampoi 2, Kempas, which is one of the1,021 polling centres set up for this election, at 1.55 pm and watched the goings-on for about 10 minutes from outside the school grounds.

The prime minister was also seen having a short chat with the candidate for the Kempas state seat, Datuk Ramlee Bohani.

Ramlee is facing a seven-cornered fight with Napsiah Khamis Maharan from Pakatan Harapan, Nornekman Osman (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air), Nur Faizal Abdullah (Perikatan Nasionall) and three independent candidates, Mohd Azwan Abd Rahman, Mohd Suhimi A. Rahman and Mohd Hambali Munadi.

Also seen there was Johor Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

A total of 2,539,606 ordinary voters out of the 2,597,742 registered are eligible to vote in this election, with 239 candidates from 15 political parties contesting for the 56 state seats.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri through his tweet, said he was grateful that the voting process today was smooth and orderly.

“Viewing the Taman Siantan (PDM) district voting centre together with the Barisan Nasional candidate, Datuk Ramlee Bohani. Met with Aisyah (photographer Nur Aisyah Mazlan) from NSTP who was at duty. Alhamdulillah, the voting process here was smooth and orderly.

The prime minister also viewed the voting process for the Kota Iskandar seat from outside the grounds of Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Mutiara Rini, Skudai.

He arrived at the voting centre at 2.30 pm and was there for about 10 minutes, and took photos with a number of voters who have just cast their votes. — Bernama