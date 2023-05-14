PM visits ailing ABIM founder Ustaz Razali

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) visited ailing founder and first president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) Prof Dr Ustaz Razali Nawawi before attending the Malaysia MADANI open house in Terengganu today.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also accompanied Anwar when he visited Razali, who is a close friend of the prime minister.

“May Allah SWT grant him ‘afiyah’ (good health) and strength,“ said Anwar in a Facebook post tonight.

Razali became the first ABIM president in 1972 and introduced the ‘usrah’ system. Anwar took over as as the second ABIM president in 1974. - Bernama