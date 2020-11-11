PM visits EMCO area at Medan 88 Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi

SEPANG: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited Medan 88 Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi here which has come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting today.

The Prime Minister arrived at the area at 9am and was welcomed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and State Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

Also present was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

Muhyiddin was then briefed by Dr Sha’ari on the profile of the area, which measures about 2.64 hectares and has 284 premises with approximately 800 residents, the majority of whom are Malaysian citizens.

Clad in full personal protective equipment (PPE) set, the Prime Minister then spent about half an hour checking around the EMCO area.

Muhyiddin was also spotted to have stopped and chatted with a resident, Ahmad Bahiyuddin Syafiq Ahmad Rosdi, 23, who was in the midst of taking his swab test, and shared his experience of having to take the Covid-19 test repeatedly.

Meanwhile, Dr Sha’ari told reporters that the Selangor Health Department detected two positive Covid-19 cases on Oct 4, and active case detection had been mounted ever since, which resulted in 113 people being screened so far with 35.3 percent or 40 people tested positive.

“This figure is quite high and that is why we proposed periodical or targetted screening and we have mobilised 60 of our personnel to handle this area.

“We hope this effort will break the chain of Covid-19 infection here,” he said.

Rina, on the other hand, said her ministry had prepared 500 food baskets to be distributed to the residents and will continue providing them the necessary aid from time to time.

Further information on the implementation of the EMCO in the area will be announced by the Senior Minister (Security Council) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob later.

As of yesterday, the cumulative number of positive cases in Malaysia stood at 42,050 with 11,446 active cases and 46 active clusters. — Bernama