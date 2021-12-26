PM visits flood-affected areas in Hulu Langat

HULU LANGAT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today visited the flood-affected areas in Hulu Langat.

Upon arrival at 9.50am, he went to several houses to meet the owners who were busy cleaning their homes which were inundated in the floods early this week.

The prime minister also went to meet volunteers cleaning the Surau Al Munir, which is learnt to be the ‘saviour’ for the surrounding residents who had climbed to its roof before help came. He continued walking to several other locations where a gotong-royong was held to clean-up the affected areas.

The gotong-royong involved local residents, volunteers, non-governmental organisations and members of the security forces.

Ismail Sabri, who also went to ​​Kampung Dusun Tua, was accompanied by the Inspector -General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

-Bernama