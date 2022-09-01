PM visits flood disaster site in Baling

BALING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today visited Kampung Iboi in Mukim Kupang here, which was hit by debris floods last July.

In the visit that lasted for about half an hour, the prime minister was accompanied by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Sanusi Md Nor, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Upon arrival at 12.30 pm, the prime minister inspected the 27.43-metre long Bailey bridge, built by the Public Works Department and the Malaysian Armed Forces to replace the bridge between Kampung Iboi and Kampung Masjid Iboi, which collapsed in the tragedy.

He was later briefed on the debris floods incident on July 4 by Baling district officer Mohd Shahadan Abdullah.

Ismail Sabri’s visit brought smiles to village residents, who took the opportunity to have a chat and take selfies with the prime minister.

The debris floods, caused by continuous heavy rain for three hours, claimed three lives and left 15 families homeless after their houses were badly damaged and could no longer be occupied. - Bernama